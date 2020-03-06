Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Onward Fits Into the Pixar Theory

How Onward Fits Into the Pixar Theory

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:20s - Published < > Embed
How Onward Fits Into the Pixar Theory

How Onward Fits Into the Pixar Theory

The Pixar Theory plot thickens...So where does "Onward" fit in?!

For this list, we’ll be discussing how “Onward” fits into the Pixar Theory, i.e.

The idea that Pixar films are all connected in one shared universe!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How Onward Fits Into the Pixar Theory

The Pixar Theory plot thickens...So where does "Onward" fit in?!

For this list, we’ll be discussing how “Onward” fits into the Pixar Theory, i.e.

The idea that Pixar films are all connected in one shared universe!

From plot points, to characters, cameos and easter eggs, we're breaking down the possibility of connections within the Pixar universe to this new movie starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer and more.

What do YOU think about the Pixar Theory?

Let us know in the comments!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

rags751

Raghu Seetharaman How Onward Fits Into the Pixar Theory https://t.co/kiUL1VJBfH via @YouTube 7 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🌸🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight How Onward Fits Into the Pixar Theory https://t.co/Z2FREPQjYk via @YouTube 7 hours ago

SarahMSteelman

Dr. Sarah Steelman @jonkerlin @SCB_Ben I think I know how Onward fits into the pixar theory! https://t.co/pLKtaisE6S 22 hours ago

FaazNoushad

Faaz Noushad RT @SCB_Ben: Soooo... @jonkerlin just figured out how Onward fits into the Pixar Theory and it's going to blow your mind. Coming Soon! 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.