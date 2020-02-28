Funding The Coronavirus Fight

KELLY TRUMP OPDAHL RT @tedcruz: Hearing rumors that the swamp is trying to tie long-term FISA reauthorization to emergency funding to fight the #coronavirus.… 3 minutes ago

Katie Parkins RT @FaceTheNation: NEW: The Senate passed the $8.3 billion dollar Coronavirus funding bill, 96 ayes - 1 nay. Senator @RandPaul was the lon… 4 minutes ago

Shastina Free RT @SenSchumer: I fought for over $33M in emergency federal funding for New York to fight coronavirus It will cover lab testing, virus mon… 5 minutes ago

Luis Mora RT @SenatorCollins: The Senate just passed the $7.76 billion appropriations agreement to fight the coronavirus and fully restore funding fo… 8 minutes ago

All 435 Reps RT @RepHuffman: Our bipartisan, bicameral emergency supplemental funding bill is now law. It will provide at least $55 million for Californ… 10 minutes ago

Rep. Jared Huffman Our bipartisan, bicameral emergency supplemental funding bill is now law. It will provide at least $55 million for… https://t.co/obZjlWTzTH 11 minutes ago

joe park RT @KING5Seattle: Washington to receive $11.5 million in federal funding to fight coronavirus https://t.co/vAtY94AUuZ 13 minutes ago