Funding The Coronavirus Fight

Funding The Coronavirus Fight
Tweets about this

SmithGoaty75

KELLY TRUMP OPDAHL RT @tedcruz: Hearing rumors that the swamp is trying to tie long-term FISA reauthorization to emergency funding to fight the #coronavirus.… 3 minutes ago

kmparkins

Katie Parkins RT @FaceTheNation: NEW: The Senate passed the $8.3 billion dollar Coronavirus funding bill, 96 ayes - 1 nay. Senator @RandPaul was the lon… 4 minutes ago

ShastinaFree

Shastina Free RT @SenSchumer: I fought for over $33M in emergency federal funding for New York to fight coronavirus It will cover lab testing, virus mon… 5 minutes ago

lumezgo77

Luis Mora RT @SenatorCollins: The Senate just passed the $7.76 billion appropriations agreement to fight the coronavirus and fully restore funding fo… 8 minutes ago

All435Reps

All 435 Reps RT @RepHuffman: Our bipartisan, bicameral emergency supplemental funding bill is now law. It will provide at least $55 million for Californ… 10 minutes ago

RepHuffman

Rep. Jared Huffman Our bipartisan, bicameral emergency supplemental funding bill is now law. It will provide at least $55 million for… https://t.co/obZjlWTzTH 11 minutes ago

joepark89

joe park RT @KING5Seattle: Washington to receive $11.5 million in federal funding to fight coronavirus https://t.co/vAtY94AUuZ 13 minutes ago

Take2tours

Take 2 Tours RT @ABC: JUST IN: Pres. Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to combat coronavirus in the U.S. "I asked for 2.5, and I got 8.3,… 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM reiterates NHS support in fight against coronavirus [Video]PM reiterates NHS support in fight against coronavirus

Boris Johnson has pledged a further £46 million for research into a coronavirus vaccine and rapid diagnostic tests The Prime Minister announced the funding during a tour of a Bedfordshire laboratory,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Racially charged fight erupts in Italy's 'red zone' amid coronavirus [Video]Racially charged fight erupts in Italy's 'red zone' amid coronavirus

Two grocery store shoppers brawled in Casalpusterlengo, Italy — part of the country's coronavirus "red zone." More than 50,000 people have been placed under quarantine in northern Italy.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:36Published

