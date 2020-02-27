Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Report: Trump Campaign Sues CNN

Report: Trump Campaign Sues CNN

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Report: Trump Campaign Sues CNNPresident Trump's re-election campaign has reportedly sued CNN.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign sued CNN for libel on Friday, over an opinion...
Reuters - Published

Facebook removes Donald Trump campaign ads around 2020 US census

The social networking giant said the action was taken to “prevent confusion around the official...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

baluch_h1

Baluch H RT @AlisonFrankel: And then there were three: After suits v. @nytimes and @washingtonpost Trump campaign sues @CNN over report that campaig… 3 minutes ago

KenSoroka

Ken Soroka RT @jgeltzer: UPDATE 2: Trump campaign files yet another frivolous suit--AGAIN for an opinion piece (https://t.co/ND3uVtpgWb), AGAIN for a… 14 minutes ago

Memphisbelle51

Memphisbelle ❌ RT @lindathomas102: Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia report - Washington Times I’m so glad....he’s going to get them all that… 20 minutes ago

4GWDOTDOTDOT

James Scaminaci III Trump campaign sues CNN over 'false reporting' in op-ed https://t.co/KrVezfgErg LET'S SEE THE UNREDACTED MUELLER RE… https://t.co/ZSYxl0pKFD 37 minutes ago

royrfmc

Roy McCreary Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia report - https://t.co/kRZbsR6Og5 - @washtimes 40 minutes ago

Princes07160910

Princess Bride RT @DWinderbaum: Only way to finally make the #MSM honest and deny them the right to hide behind their journalism protection. Perfect time… 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Trump Campaign Sues Washington Post [Video]Report: Trump Campaign Sues Washington Post

The Trump Campaign is reportedly suing the Washington Post.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:57Published

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece [Video]Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.