Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette

Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: HachetteHachette says Woody Allen's book won't be published.
Woody Allen's Book Will Not Be Published After Hachette Employees Object

On Friday afternoon, Hachette Book Group announced that it would no longer be publishing Allen's...
NPR - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir following staff walkout

On Friday, Woody Allen's publisher, Hachette Books Group, decided to cancel the planned release of...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



HannaFlint

Hanna Ines Flint There are clearly enough Woody Allen fans out there who would buy his book if he self-published it. 4 minutes ago

asusarla

Anjana Susarla @BetseyStevenson @cwlinsmeier I'd add that Hachette not publishing this book does not preclude Woody Allen from get… https://t.co/pHOG4MS6nK 6 minutes ago

MollyGalt

Molly😷Galt ⭐⭐⭐ RT @naomirwolf: @RonanFarrow: published by @Hachette. @DylanFarrow is getting published by @Hachette. Alleged molester of @DylandFarrow, Wo… 8 minutes ago

akramherrak1

Akram Woody Allen's memoir getting cancelled is censorship, plain and simple. I hope that book gets published, one way or… https://t.co/qLH4D268mo 12 minutes ago

Luv2Bowl99

Treads @EW I’m not a fan of Woody Allen. I thought him marrying his daughter was beyond gross but this cancel culture is d… https://t.co/RSB2yqw1D1 13 minutes ago

dianaaitchison

Common Conversation Woody Allen’s book will not be published because publishing employees protest https://t.co/XFyl7UW1J6 17 minutes ago

YaffaDina

YaffaDina @ViniciusPFOP @SlayBelle @Stephe96 @nytimes If he finds another publisher or self published people will or will not… https://t.co/dUkzK1sIxH 20 minutes ago

naomirwolf

Dr Naomi Wolf @RonanFarrow: published by @Hachette. @DylanFarrow is getting published by @Hachette. Alleged molester of… https://t.co/UYsAUbtYai 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

