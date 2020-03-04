Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette

Hanna Ines Flint There are clearly enough Woody Allen fans out there who would buy his book if he self-published it. 4 minutes ago

Anjana Susarla @BetseyStevenson @cwlinsmeier I'd add that Hachette not publishing this book does not preclude Woody Allen from get… https://t.co/pHOG4MS6nK 6 minutes ago

Akram Woody Allen's memoir getting cancelled is censorship, plain and simple. I hope that book gets published, one way or… https://t.co/qLH4D268mo 12 minutes ago

Treads @EW I’m not a fan of Woody Allen. I thought him marrying his daughter was beyond gross but this cancel culture is d… https://t.co/RSB2yqw1D1 13 minutes ago

Common Conversation Woody Allen’s book will not be published because publishing employees protest https://t.co/XFyl7UW1J6 17 minutes ago