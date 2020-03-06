Report: Rep. Colling Peterson Will Run For Re-Election 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:34s - Published Report: Rep. Colling Peterson Will Run For Re-Election Rep. Collin Peterson, the Democratic congressman whose sprawling western Minnesota district voted heavily for Trump, is reportedly going to seek another term. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this