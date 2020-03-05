Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'King of the High Wire' Nik Wallenda to 'walk the plank' at Legoland

'King of the High Wire' Nik Wallenda to 'walk the plank' at Legoland

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
'King of the High Wire' Nik Wallenda to 'walk the plank' at Legoland

'King of the High Wire' Nik Wallenda to 'walk the plank' at Legoland

The &quot;King of the High Wire&quot; announced his next major event will be at Legoland Florida Resort .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'King of the High Wire' Nik Wallenda to 'walk the plank' at Legoland [Video]'King of the High Wire' Nik Wallenda to 'walk the plank' at Legoland

The "King of the High Wire" announced his next major event will be at Legoland Florida Resort .

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:51Published

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano [Video]Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano

High wire walker Nik Wallenda crossed an active volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday, completing the trek 1,800 feet over glowing lava.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.