Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed Case

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:28s
Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed CaseWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Second Mass. resident with coronavirus identified in Norfolk County

Massachusetts officials said late Monday they had identified a second case of the novel coronavirus...
bizjournals - Published


sol_wisdom

Sol Wisdom Massachusetts has 7 'presumptive positive' coronavirus cases; 1 confirmed case https://t.co/JzCrOwDM0s 2 hours ago

MurphDugan

Jennifer Dugan Murphy RT @LowellSunNews: The number of presumed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts leapt from three to eight on Friday as the state announced fiv… 2 hours ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun The number of presumed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts leapt from three to eight on Friday as the state announce… https://t.co/sOOZHzkw3w 3 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed Case https://t.co/0Rpb1Du7kV 5 hours ago

nauset45

nauset45 Patient was seen late February and it’s March 6th. DAYS went by. How many people passed thru urgent care & seen by… https://t.co/BX5KqflaFC 5 hours ago

YoNews

Yo News RT @7News: Mass. health officials increase number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to 7 https://t.co/Laej9CrZ4F #7NEWS 6 hours ago

Eliza328

Eliza K RT @LiamWBZ: There are now at least eight cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts -- seven presumptive positives and one confirmed positive.… 7 hours ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Mass. health officials increase number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to 7 https://t.co/Laej9CrZ4F #7NEWS 7 hours ago


First Friday event still draws large crowd despite presumptive coronavirus cases in Denver [Video]First Friday event still draws large crowd despite presumptive coronavirus cases in Denver

Hundreds of people attending the First Friday event in the Santa Fe Arts District said they are not letting the fears over the coronavirus slow them down.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:55Published

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co. [Video]Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co.

The Florida Department of Health announced Friday evening that two people have died and two new presumptive positive cases have been identified.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:37Published

