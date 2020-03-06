Global  

City Of Austin Cancels SXSW Due To Coronavirus Concerns

"The show must go on is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place," SXSW said.
The Show Will Not Go On: Austin Cancels SXSW Because Of Coronavirus

"We are devastated to share this news with you," organizers said in a statement. "'The show must go...
NPR - Published

SXSW canceled as Austin’s Mayor announces ‘local disaster,’ will WWDC be next?

In a move that surprised many, earlier this week Austin, Texas officials and SXSW organizers said the...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •AppleInsider



madzlakhani

Madz RT @FOX4: #BREAKING: City of Austin cancels South By Southwest festival and issues a local disaster declaration amid coronavirus fears #sxs… 39 seconds ago

TreePushingRex

Roy Hess @PageSix @BreeNewsome Let's be responsible. Fears? It issues a narrative that Austin can't manage an event involvi… https://t.co/63SAvEIKhh 53 seconds ago

Greatlink_Intl

Greatlink International, Inc. RT @psvaughtFOX7: BREAKING: City of Austin CANCELS SXSW. CITY DECLARATION OF DISASTER BY THE CITY AND COUNTY. 59 seconds ago

BCWildfireWkly

BC Wildfire Weekly RT @lookner: City of Austin cancels SXSW h/t @ChadCostello 1 minute ago

fest21

Filmfestivals.Com City of Austin Cancels SXSW March Events https://t.co/f4GYnN1jIy https://t.co/I3HbrbQges 2 minutes ago

eduKAYtion

kselcar City of Austin Cancels SXSW March Events😥 but good news students, I’ll be at school instead🥳 https://t.co/VRfcPGmfWP 2 minutes ago

Ysais_AustinSeo

Marie Ysais City of Austin Proclaims “Local Disaster,” Cancels SXSW in Response to Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/DxIYKGxFdx 2 minutes ago

PatWalkerTravel

Pat Walker Travel City of Austin cancels South By Southwest. #SXSW2020 #sxswcanceled #COVID19 https://t.co/uVN5dJ3X69 3 minutes ago


Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival [Video]Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

The city of Austin has made a difficult but necessary announcement today.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home. The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

