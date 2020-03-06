Global  

'Read Across America' encourages kids to pick up a good book

"today"..

"some news 10 staffers"..

Celebrated "read across america week"!

They visited "davis park elementary school" to encourage the kids to grab a book and read!

News 10's "jordan kudisch" and "richard solomon" read to 2nd graders.

In fact "guest readers" could be found in every one of their classrooms today!

"school leaders say"..

In a world filled with technology..

A day like today..

Reminds children that reading is fun!

////// /////// "even though reading on kindles and phones and everyting is just as valuable but to actuallyget those books in their hands, a lot of people do say reading's boring kids think that reading is boring so we try to teach them lots of different ways and things to do that make it more fun for them" //////// news 10's "jon swaner" and "mike latta" also read to classes today.

///// and f-y-i..

There are "read across america activities" going on "at this hour" and "this evening" in downtown terre haute.

One is at "the vigo county publc library".

This event centers around "the big read".

It's underway "right now".

And over "at the terre haute children's museum"..

They are celebrating "doctor seuss" with a birthday bash!

Celebrating started at "5" and goes




