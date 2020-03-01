Cease-fire Halts Bombing In Syria, But Not Its Humanitarian Crisis

Fierce fighting was reported on the ground in Syria's Idlib province, despite a Russian and Turkish cease-fire that stopped aerial bombing.



Recent related videos from verified sources Turkey, Russia announce ceasefire in Syria's Idlib Ceasefire came into effect after midnight in Idlib amid reports of fresh violence between Turkish and Syrian troops. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published 18 hours ago Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe Turkish president says EU should 'keep its promises' as Greek police fire tear gas at new refugee arrivals on border. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published 6 days ago