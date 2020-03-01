Global  

Cease-fire Halts Bombing In Syria, But Not Its Humanitarian Crisis

Cease-fire Halts Bombing In Syria, But Not Its Humanitarian Crisis

Cease-fire Halts Bombing In Syria, But Not Its Humanitarian Crisis

Fierce fighting was reported on the ground in Syria&apos;s Idlib province, despite a Russian and Turkish cease-fire that stopped aerial bombing.
