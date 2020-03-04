Global  

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your COVID-19 questions answered, from a doctor

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your COVID-19 questions answered, from a doctor

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your COVID-19 questions answered, from a doctor

With two positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Colorado, we sat down with Dr. Neal O'Connor, an emergency medicine physician with the HealthONE system in metro Denver.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered [Video]Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered

Dr. Neal O'Connor stopped by Denver7 for a Q&A about the coronavirus and the new cases in Colorado.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 15:07Published

Around The Table: Doctor Answers Coronavirus Questions [Video]Around The Table: Doctor Answers Coronavirus Questions

Viewers submitted coronavirus questions and now Ken Rice sits down with a local doctor to get the answers.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:42Published

