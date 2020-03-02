Global  

Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19.

Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday.

This decision has been taken as a result of a Scottish player testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, Scottish Rugby said.
