Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

The city of Austin has made a difficult but necessary announcement today.

This year’s South by Southwest festival is being canceled amid an ongoing coronavirus threat.

Companies like Apple, Facebook, Intel, HBO and Netflix had already announced they wouldn't attend.

They were pulling their employees from the 10-day conference, reports Politico.

About 300,000 people from around the globe attend SXSW in Austin every year.

Organizers say that it injects more than $350 million to the local economy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


South by Southwest canceled amid coronavirus fears

The 34th annual edition of South by Southwest, the sprawling festival of music, technology and film...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCTV Newsbizjournals



You Might Like


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: Coronavirus cancels South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas https://t.co/YsKHZlRpBa #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 22 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 Coronavirus cancels South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas https://t.co/YsKHZlRpBa #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 24 minutes ago

give_together

GiveTogether RT @FOX4: #BREAKING: City of Austin cancels South By Southwest festival and issues a local disaster declaration amid coronavirus fears #sxs… 30 minutes ago

Lockhartmobi

pitmaster Austin cancels South by Southwest festival amid coronavirus threat https://t.co/Vrj28OeRpN https://t.co/QLI4ZyZlfK 42 minutes ago

aannaabananaa1

anna🍌 RT @ABC7: SXSW CANCELED: Austin cancels popular South by Southwest festival amid coronavirus concerns and withdrawal of several major compa… 59 minutes ago

BayBrazil

BayBrazil City of Austin cancels South by Southwest. The tech and arts festival was expected to draw over two hundred thousa… https://t.co/Kx7xxGKvE9 1 hour ago

ExBulletinUk

ExBulletin Coronavirus cancels South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas https://t.co/u189ZnDvnY https://t.co/Fb3fUHiaIz 1 hour ago

proudnana_3

Eileen Newell RT @FOX40: On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festiva… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Really upset': Local artists crushed after South by Southwest cancellation [Video]'Really upset': Local artists crushed after South by Southwest cancellation

Milwaukee artist groups are feeling crushed after coronavirus concerns have forced organizers to cancel South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:41Published

SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus [Video]SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus

AUSTIN, TX – Shortly after the Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor announced they’d pulled out of the annual South By Southwest music festival, the Austin-based event has been canceled...

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.