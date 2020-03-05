Global  

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be porting in San Francisco, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence: 21 on cruise ship off California test positive for virus

Twenty-one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast tested positive for the new...
Pence: U.S. does not have coronavirus tests to meet anticipated demand

The United States does not yet have enough coronavirus tests to meet anticipated demand, U.S. Vice...
Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence along with Governor Ron DeSantis will meet with cruise line officials in South Florida.

Days after authoring an op-ed urging some candidates to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in order to narrow the field, former presidential candidate John Delaney has thrown his support behind..

