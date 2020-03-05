Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:52s - Published Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be porting in San Francisco, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday. (3/6/20)

Tweets about this Shredgrey RT @WhiteHouse: Vice President @Mike_Pence spoke from the briefing room after meeting with the Coronavirus Task Force. https://t.co/VHKZTvH… 13 seconds ago Matt Gutman RT @ABCWorldNews: CRUISE SHIP CRISIS: Vice President Pence confirmed at least 21 coronavirus cases – including 19 crew members – on a cruis… 15 seconds ago World News Tonight CRUISE SHIP CRISIS: Vice President Pence confirmed at least 21 coronavirus cases – including 19 crew members – on a… https://t.co/cAJcBnkxCU 59 seconds ago Patriot RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @Mike_Pence met with airline CEOs earlier to discuss the impact of the Corona… 2 minutes ago Cathy McKay RT @WhiteHouse: "The threat of contracting the Coronavirus remains low according to all of our experts." — Vice President @Mike_Pence https… 2 minutes ago