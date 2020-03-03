Global  

Coronavirus Fears Increase Price Gouging

As fears of Coronavirus grow, people are frantically buying supplies and have even lead to price gouging.
Are High Mask Prices The Problem Or The Solution?

As fears of coronavirus spread, so does price gouging for masks, which are in limited supply.
NPR - Published

How coronavirus price-gouging is hurting consumers

As fears over the coronavirus grow, people are frantically buying up supplies and leaving store...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •The Verge



KrASIAofficial

KrASIA Face mask prices increase by about 3 to 10 times while hand sanitizer prices double on Indonesian e-commerce sites.… https://t.co/Hp5QjafJAg 18 hours ago

TommyBrownIII1

Tommy Brown III for Co. Commissioner Dist 2 RT @TheGoldAnalyst: The past few days were market by a sharp increase in price volatility as fears over coronavirus continue to rattle inve… 5 days ago

TheGoldAnalyst

The Gold Analyst The past few days were market by a sharp increase in price volatility as fears over coronavirus continue to rattle… https://t.co/YNoWRiJ2Jd 5 days ago

webnowcompany

webnow Macro News Global: The past few days were market by a sharp increase in price volatility as fears over coronavirus… https://t.co/UOZ1UxR2Nh 5 days ago

dhnamo

Richard Nam Added $BIOC low .4s for a swing as I expect the Coronavirus fears increase over the weekend which will cause a rise… https://t.co/JqNg2gqn7A 1 week ago

FideliTrade

FideliTrade Except for Mon, #preciousmetals got slammed this week as fears of #pandemic grow as #coronavirus cases outside… https://t.co/xPdJJgSdR7 1 week ago

Craig_Ribton

Craig Ribton $BIT Full interview: Biotron share price on the move as coronavirus fears increase https://t.co/WvhxO5GkAE via @proactive_au #BIT 1 week ago

caldbeckj

Justin Caldbeck 🏀📈🌉🔥 Bitcoin may someday become seen as a secure place to preserve value (like Gold) but it’s quite clear that it’s stil… https://t.co/cVrUBDeor0 1 week ago


Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online [Video]Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online

Store shelves are empty as people continue to buy out hand sanitizer and other anti-bacterial products amid coronavirus concerns, and prices continue to skyrocket online; Anna Werner reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

California Attorney General Warns Against Coronavirus Price Gouging [Video]California Attorney General Warns Against Coronavirus Price Gouging

Panic buying of items like hand sanitizer has led to skyrocketing prices. Sandra Mitchell reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:45Published

