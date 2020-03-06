Community Supports Local Business

Global  

Communities are rallying to support small businesses with supply chains that could be impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak
Concerns about coronavirus are having a devastating impact on financial markets.

At the local level, though, communities are rallying to support small businesses with supply chains that could be impacted by the outbreak.

Maleeha kamal visited a local market and has our story.

On the scene asian market-llpkg-1 protecting police-llpkg-3 look live: here at the asian food store business is booming.

Lowerthird2line:community supporting asian food store rochester, mn mikkayla smith likes to shop at the asian food store because it's close to her house and job.

Asian market-llpkg-5 customer sot: "it's a real neat little store there are all kinds of fun stuff you can get here."

Asian market-llpkg-6 the growing threat of coronavirus isn't preventing this loyal customer from getting out and shopping.

Customer sot: "people get scared and they freak out."

Smith has no intention of changing any of her habits unless information comes to light making changes necessary.

Nats of ringing up groceries.

Nats of bagging groceries.

Sot employee "people coming in and showing their support."

Asian market-llpkg-7 sot owner sot: "its been busy.

Especially people stock up on rice because it's an asian because the rice is an asian staple."

The owner of this thriving business is optimistic going forward.

Nats: thank you come again.

Protecting police-llpkg-4 look live: in the last 30 minutes about two dozen people came through these doors.

In rochester maleeha kamal.

The owner says he is thankful for the many customers who continue to support his business.



