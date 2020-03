Senator Martha McSally gets a tour of the Arizona State Health Lab currently testing the coronavirus 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:42s - Published Arizona also announced the third case of coronavirus in the state. Arizona also announced the third case of coronavirus in the state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Senator Martha McSally gets a tour of the Arizona State Health Lab currently testing the coronavirus FAY FREDRICKS IS ON ASSIGNMENTTONIGHT.WE START WITH A HEALTH ALERT.ARIZONA NOW HAS ITS THIRDPOSITIVE CASE OF THE CORONAVIRUSAND THE FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OFCOMMUNITY SPREAD MEANING HEATOFFICIALS DON'T KNOW HOW --HEALTH OFFICIALS DON'T KNOW HOWOR WHERE THIS LATEST PATIENT GOTTHE VIRUS.AS OF THIS MORNING, 51 PEOPLEHAVE BEEN TESTED AND THERE ARETWO ACTIVE CONFIRMED POSITIVECASES IN THE VALLEY RIGHT NOW.15 TESTS ARE STILL PENDING.FIVE ADDITIONAL PEOPLE ARE INISOLATION AND EXPERIENCINGSYMPTOMS.THE ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHTELLING US THE NEW CASE IS APINAL COUNTY WOMAN IN HER 40'S.WE KNOW SHE IS A HEALTHCAREWORKER AND IS CURRENTLY IN AHOSPITAL IN STABLE CONDITION INMARICOPA COUNTY.NOW, BECAUSE THIS LATEST CASECANNOT BE TRACED TO A KNOWNSOURCE, THERE'S A NEW LEVEL OFCONCERN TONIGHT.BESIDES THAT, THOUGH, STATE ANDCOUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS AREREVEALING FEW DETAILS ABOUT THECONFIRMED PATIENTS.FAY FREDRICKS TAKES A LOOK ATARIZONA'S CORONAVIRUS FIGHT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S. A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus. This recent death brings the total to 15 who have died from the virus and its.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 3 hours ago Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13Published 7 hours ago