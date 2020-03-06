Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Family speaks out on controversial Mardi Gras throw in Hancock County

Family speaks out on controversial Mardi Gras throw in Hancock County

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Family speaks out on controversial Mardi Gras throw in Hancock County

Family speaks out on controversial Mardi Gras throw in Hancock County

The family of the little girl and their attorney are speaking out today on the latest of the investigation into the controversial doll that was thrown to a 12-year-old girl during a parade in Hancock County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Family speaks out on controversial Mardi Gras throw in Hancock County

- the family of a little girl and- their attorney are speaking out- today on the latest of the- investigation into that - controversial doll that was - thrown to her during a parade - in hancock county.- family attorney michael crosby- and the girl's father derrick - dedeaux say they're in a- wait-and see situation- following the forwarding of the- investigation by the bay st.- louis police department to the- f-b-i.- they say it's disappointing tha- no hate crime charges - were filed following the initia- investigation,- and still want the person - responsible to face criminal- charges.- the family has also pleged- cooperation with the f-b-i in - terms of providing them with an- information they- may need.

- - "we are very concerned because we want justice in the case,- they came to me and said that - they were traumatized by- what happened, and they were- very concerned about their- child, they did not - know what was in store for her.- "i'm pretty sure that anybody had a child - that went through this they'll- feel the same way.

They want- justice and they want to see, - you know, get this together and- to be right, you know."

"that's what we want to make sure that they- do.

That they go forward with - this case and make sure that th- man's held accountable, and - anyone else who is involved in- this should be likewise held- accountable."

Dedeaux says his 12-year-old- daughter is working on- finding creative ways to share- her story, including- writing a book, and news 25 wil- keep you up to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 The family of the little girl and their attorney are speaking out today on the latest of the investigation into the… https://t.co/dgqSlA8tD1 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.