Family speaks out on controversial Mardi Gras throw in Hancock County

- the family of a little girl and- their attorney are speaking out- today on the latest of the- investigation into that - controversial doll that was - thrown to her during a parade - in hancock county.- family attorney michael crosby- and the girl's father derrick - dedeaux say they're in a- wait-and see situation- following the forwarding of the- investigation by the bay st.- louis police department to the- f-b-i.- they say it's disappointing tha- no hate crime charges - were filed following the initia- investigation,- and still want the person - responsible to face criminal- charges.- the family has also pleged- cooperation with the f-b-i in - terms of providing them with an- information they- may need.

- - "we are very concerned because we want justice in the case,- they came to me and said that - they were traumatized by- what happened, and they were- very concerned about their- child, they did not - know what was in store for her.- "i'm pretty sure that anybody had a child - that went through this they'll- feel the same way.

They want- justice and they want to see, - you know, get this together and- to be right, you know."

"that's what we want to make sure that they- do.

That they go forward with - this case and make sure that th- man's held accountable, and - anyone else who is involved in- this should be likewise held- accountable."

Dedeaux says his 12-year-old- daughter is working on- finding creative ways to share- her story, including- writing a book, and news 25 wil- keep you up to