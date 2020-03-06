Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

KGOU The city of Austin, Texas, has canceled South by Southwest, after a disaster was declared in response to the expand… https://t.co/HMxB6jfNZL 9 minutes ago



Recent related videos from verified sources City Of Austin Cancels SXSW Due To Coronavirus Concerns "The show must go on is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place," SXSW said. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:26Published 1 hour ago