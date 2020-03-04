Calhoun City Wins 2A Girls Championship In OT Thriller

The winner the 2a girls championship featuring calhoun city and coahoma county 1st half...ajala mays steal...pass to nashira jennings, bucket and 1...jennings 19 in 1st half then things get dicy....4th quarter...cah-lay- sha phillips kickout 3 to nyriah artis..

49-47 coahoma 2 mins left in regulation....philli ps drive kick to shakira artis...54-49 coahoma city answers....damya campbell bucket off inbound...54- 51...clutch free throws helps city force ot in ot they dominate....conley langford fast break shot off glass....lady wildcats outscore coahoma 12-2 in overtime for the first time since 1957...calhoun city is the girls basketball state champions.....toppin g coahoma county in ot 67-57 "we told the kids all the way through, they're going to make runs, we're going to make runs.

You take the lead don't get too high, you get down, don't get too low.

Keep playing, keep playing, if you play hard, good things will happen.

We kept playing hard, and a good thing happened today."

"i saw everyone, and i thought we got this.

We done worked too hard for this game to not come down and win it."

"we're not easy to give up.

I don't even know what to say about that, i almost gave up myself but it was something in me that kept saying don't give up.

You have your teammates behind you that need you, so i kept pushing until