Self Reads

Schools across the area are wrapping up a week of reading and celebrating dr. suess' birthday.

Read across america is a yearly observance encouraging literacy.

The national education association launched the campaign in 1997 to encourage children to reading more books and get them excited about reading.

My thanks to oktibbeha county head start for inviting me to read to student there today.

After we read a fun rhyming book about biscuits, the kiddos and i sand of their favorite songs: "happy and you know it."