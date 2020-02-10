Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TROLLS WORLD TOUR

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
TROLLS WORLD TOUR

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Let's watch the latest movie trailer of TROLLS WORLD TOUR aka Trolls 2 – In theaters April 2020 Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour.

In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme.

With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film.

From the land of Funk are Mary J.

Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak.

Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory.

J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe.

Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz.

World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical.

And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as co-director on Trolls, and is produced by returning producer Gina Shay.

The film is co-directed by David P.

Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls.

Trolls World Tour will also feature original music by Justin Timberlake, who earned an Oscar® nomination for his song for 2016’s Trolls, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” and a score by Theodore Shapiro (2016’s Ghostbusters, The Devil Wears Prada).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hannibal95

Eli Gutierrez RT @ERCboxoffice: MY SPY won't open next week, instead, settling in on April 17, 2020...two weeks after PETER RABBIT 2, one week after TROL… 53 seconds ago

joflake

joanne RT @loonasowhat: trolls world tour is the only movie to feature both k-pop idols and podcast personalities https://t.co/pxGEudhiLK 1 minute ago

slugvelvet

wannie will be okay RT @seulpics: new Trolls World Tour trailer! 'Featuring Red Velvet' 🥰 https://t.co/QmsPtrqJE1 4 minutes ago

TheDanTucker

Dan Tucker RT @SeanFennessey: NO TIME TO DIE was delayed to November. Which just means more @TheBigPic episodes focused on TROLLS WORLD TOUR. 9 minutes ago

OnlyHitNP

OnlyHitNP Currently: The Other Side (from Trolls World Tour) by SZA, Justin Timberlake Listen on all your devices with TuneIn… https://t.co/poF9k31qOn 15 minutes ago

MauraGall

Maura Gallagher I def don’t know what date it is today (or ever tbh) BUT i do know it’s “6 more weeks of sleep for @Trolls World To… https://t.co/paxgNvKlnW 15 minutes ago

prettypinkviper

rockstar nerd Who wants to go see Trolls World Tour with me? 23 minutes ago

mygsmuse

Z☻É ⁷ I’m sad more of the trolls world tour merch doesn’t feature more of those kpop trolls (rv). Such a missed opportuni… https://t.co/9Ai82hgcwb 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

TROLLS 2 World Tour Movie Song - Lyric Video - “The Other Side” - Justin Timberlake and SZA [Video]TROLLS 2 World Tour Movie Song - Lyric Video - “The Other Side” - Justin Timberlake and SZA

TROLLS 2 World Tour Movie Song – Lyric Video - “The Other Side” - Justin Timberlake and SZA

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published

Trolls World Movie [Video]Trolls World Movie

Trolls World Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on a legend from the Black Forest of Germany, Troll's World follows an evil troll who was turned to stone and sealed inside a statue in the 15th..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.