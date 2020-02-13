Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You

MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You

MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You

MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan.

Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage.

Peter Cattaneo (THE FULL MONTY) directs Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by true events.

In select theaters March 27.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

staticmm

Static Multimedia ‘Military Wives’ #movie centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in… https://t.co/mVPeKPKdPa 2 hours ago

superultradlux

Super Ultra Deluxe Upcoming ‘Military Wives’ Movie Shares “Only You” Clip https://t.co/sgSKNIUs3g 2 hours ago

100PNothing

100% Nothing Upcoming ‘Military Wives’ Movie Shares “Only You” Clip https://t.co/xUmRcDWDtS 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan stop to sign autographs at 'Military Wives' film premiere [Video]Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan stop to sign autographs at 'Military Wives' film premiere

Award winning actress Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan stop to sign autographs for fans at the "Military Wives" film premiere in London's Leicester Square on Monday (February 25).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

MILITARY WIVES movie [Video]MILITARY WIVES movie

MILITARY WIVES movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Faced with their loved ones’..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.