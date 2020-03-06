Global  

President Donald Trump visits Tennessee tornado damage sites

President Donald Trump visits Tennessee tornado damage sites
President Donald Trump visits Tennessee tornado damage sites

Today -- the president of the united states visited areas of middle tennessee - to see first-hand the neighborhoods destroyed by tornadoes.

This is president donald trump stepping off "air force one" in nashville - greeted by tennessee governor bill lee.

As the president helicoptered from nashville to putnam county.

This is what he saw from the window of "marine one" - looking down over the damage in putnam county.

Thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer.

And i'm waay 31 anchor pat simon.

Less than three hours ago, president trump left the scene here in putnam county.

I have been out here all day, getting to know the people who's lives were uprooted because of these devestating tornadoes.

It's a devastating scene here, but take a listen to a message that president trump left for the people of middle tennessee.

"i do have a message, i do.... cleaning up literally hours ago."

:01-:16 it has been an emotional



Trump to survey Tennessee tornado damage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will again assume the role of national consoler Friday on...
Seattle Times - Published


