Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > St. Mary's Catholic Church donates to Harrison County senior citizens in need

St. Mary's Catholic Church donates to Harrison County senior citizens in need

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
St. Mary's Catholic Church donates to Harrison County senior citizens in need

St. Mary's Catholic Church donates to Harrison County senior citizens in need

Home-bound seniors in Harrison County received a very generous and helpful donation this week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

St. Mary's Catholic Church donates to Harrison County senior citizens in need

Conversation.- - home-bound seniors in harrison- county received a very- generous and helpful donation - this week.- the 'emergency pantry' at the - harrison county senior- resources agency is now a littl- more full, thanks to the- parishoners of st.

Mary's - catholic church in woolmarket.- the agency feeds about 1,000- seniors with in-home meals, and- caseworkers soon realized about- 90 percent of seniors'- immediate needs were cleaning - supplies, and paper goods like- toilet paper and paper towels.- - "in order to qualify for home-bound meals, a - caseworker has to go into the - home and assess the need for- home-bound meals.

- and sometimes they come back in- tears because there's such a- dire need for things- - - - like this.

For someone living o- a very limited income, this is- one of the last things they're- gonna spend their dollar on, an- most people donate food, which- is good and - necessary, but this is greatly- needed.

" - - - their goal now is to encourage- other churches to donate in the- same way.

-




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 24, 2020 [Video]

23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 24, 2020

Two-day services held for a fallen firefighter in Delano at St. Mary's Catholic church. Plus, Chevron is expected to reveal a major gift to CSUB on Tuesday.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 07:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.