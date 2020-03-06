St. Mary's Catholic Church donates to Harrison County senior citizens in need

Conversation.- - home-bound seniors in harrison- county received a very- generous and helpful donation - this week.- the 'emergency pantry' at the - harrison county senior- resources agency is now a littl- more full, thanks to the- parishoners of st.

Mary's - catholic church in woolmarket.- the agency feeds about 1,000- seniors with in-home meals, and- caseworkers soon realized about- 90 percent of seniors'- immediate needs were cleaning - supplies, and paper goods like- toilet paper and paper towels.- - "in order to qualify for home-bound meals, a - caseworker has to go into the - home and assess the need for- home-bound meals.

- and sometimes they come back in- tears because there's such a- dire need for things- - - - like this.

For someone living o- a very limited income, this is- one of the last things they're- gonna spend their dollar on, an- most people donate food, which- is good and - necessary, but this is greatly- needed.

" - - - their goal now is to encourage- other churches to donate in the- same way.

-