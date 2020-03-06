Lost Transmissions Movie Clip - Plot Synopsis: Hannah, a shy songwriter, discovers that her friend, respected record producer Theo Ross, has lapsed on his medication for schizophrenia.

Hannah rallies a group of friends to help commit Theo to a psychiatric facility, chasing him as he outruns his colorful delusions through the glamour and grit of Los Angeles.

From the highs of rock 'n' roll to rock bottom, it's a story of the unsung heroes behind the hits and the inadequacies of our mental health system.

Available: March 13th in theaters and on-demand Directed by: Katharine O'Brien Cast: Simon Pegg, Juno Temple, Jamie Harris, Rebecca Hazlewood, Tao Okamoto, Bria Vinaite, Alexandra Daddario