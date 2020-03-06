Home Before Dark Trailer

Home Before Dark — Official Trailer - Apple TV+ A mystery inspired by the reporting of a real nine-year-old journalist.

When a young girl and her family move back to the small town her father left behind, her pursuit of the truth leads to the unearthing of a long-buried cold case.

The series is created and executive produced by Jon M.

Chu and showrunners Dana Fox & Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.