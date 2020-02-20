Westworld Season 3 - Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul

Westworld Season 3 - Welcome to Westworld- Evan Rachel Wood & Aaron Paul – Analysis Featurette - HBO Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul discuss their shared fandom of the series and the new narrative in advance of the Season 3 premiere.

#HBO #Westworld Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged.

Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more — this dark odyssey follows the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

Now renewed for Season 3.