Johns Hopkins Will Not Allow Fans At NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament Due To Coronavirus 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:18s - Published Johns Hopkins Will Not Allow Fans At NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament Due To Coronavirus In light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University said it will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament scheduled for this weekend but without fans.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Stones 🥶 @lilgglattt https://t.co/0YxrGZCNkJ no cap on my rap big dawg 17 minutes ago The real Jamie T RT @sportsrage: told u this would happen here ...will be more too . they wont cancel games but will be empty arenas . hope doesnt come to… 1 hour ago Nick Juskewycz @KevinRothWx They already cancelled New Mexico State at Seattle and UMKC at Seattle to finish up WAC play in colleg… https://t.co/TVzeMlUZd8 2 hours ago MsWoof @lookner No spectators for NCAA Division III basketball games in Maryland. Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore wi… https://t.co/FL4J1uocVn 5 hours ago Cappy Amid Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Maryland, Johns Hopkins Will Not Allow Fans At NCAA Division III Basketball Tou… https://t.co/wEGwkahFLC 7 hours ago Cra5hD0wn321 RT @usatodaysports: Johns Hopkins University will not allow spectators for games in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. ht… 8 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Amid Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Maryland, Johns Hopkins Will Not Allow Fans At NCAA Division III Basketball Tou… https://t.co/RV2MLf4kKd 8 hours ago Kevin McNamee Here we go. A significant trial balloon. https://t.co/Sb6qyURPzQ 8 hours ago