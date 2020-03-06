Global  

Johns Hopkins Will Not Allow Fans At NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament Due To Coronavirus

In light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University said it will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament scheduled for this weekend but without fans.
Johns Hopkins says no spectators allowed during first two rounds of NCAA Division III Tournament

With coronavirus cases popping up in Maryland, Johns Hopkins University won't allow spectators during...
USATODAY.com - Published

NCAA will not allow fans at Division III basketball tournament games at Johns Hopkins due to coronavirus

Spectators won't be allowed at first and second games of the D-III tourney after confirmed cases of...
CBS Sports - Published


