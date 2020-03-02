Global  

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requests Millions For Coronavirus Response

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requests Millions For Coronavirus Response

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requests Millions For Coronavirus Response

Governor Ron DeSantis is requesting $25 million to assist with the coronavirus response.
