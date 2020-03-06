Global  

TRUMP SIGNS CORONAVIRUS BILL

TRUMP SIGNS CORONAVIRUS BILLTRUMP SIGNS CORONAVIRUS BILL
TRUMP SIGNS CORONAVIRUS BILL

President trump signed an emergency spending bill to respond to the growing coron?virus outbreak here in the ?

S.

There are now at least 230 cases in the ?

?

Including the first two announced this morning in pennsylvania.

Nancy chen reports from new york.

(track #1)president trump signed an 8.3 billion dollar emergency spending bill friday to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

(sot potus)it's an unforseen problem, what a problem.

It came out of nowhere.

We are taking care of it.

(track #2)the president says he's monitoring the cruise ship that's off the coast of san francisco.

On thursday, the california national guard dropped off testing kits.

Health officials say 35 people from the grand princess have developed fl?like symptoms. the ship with more than 3?

Hundred people on boardãwill stay off shore until the results come back.

(sot?

Chris grady/ grand princess passenger) i definitely feel i've been kept in the dark a little bit./// i'm not sure if they're trying not to scare people (track #3)in washington state, eight people have died at the life care nursing home outside seattle.

Kevin connolly whose father in law is at the facilityãtold our carter evans he wants accountabilit y.

(sot kevin connolly) there is no quarantine there is no process so it's getting worse it's not getting better.

(track #4)health and human services secretary alex azar says washington state and california have received all the test kits they've asked for&amp;.

And more kits are on the way.

(sot azar)next week we'll be ramping up production of as many as ?million tests next week will be driving forward so everything is on schedule (bridge nancy chen/cbs news, new york)some businesses and schools around the country have temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus.

Classes at this school in manhattan were canceled for cleaning after the parent of a student may have been exposed.

(track #5)new york has nearly two dozen cases&amp;.

The majority are linked to a lawyer who was hospitalized in manhattan.na ncy chen, cbs news, new york.

Worldwid?

There are nearly one hundred thousand confirmed case?

And more than 3?

Hundred deaths.

Most of them occurring in chin?where the outbreak began.

Despite



