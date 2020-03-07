Iowa Animal Abuse Bill

Made to protect animals from abuse in iowa.

Newsroom kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom with the latest.

Alex?xxx george á the iowa senate passed a bill on wednesday that would crack down on companion animal cruelty offenders.

The biápartisan bill would make the first offense of animal torture a felony.

This week á however á the felony charge was removed á and replaced with an aggravated misdemeanor that would require supervision and counseling.

At a legislative forum in clear lake this afternoon á i asked senator amanda ragan about her thoughts on the matter.

While the bill didn't accomplish every goal that it set out to doá she says it's a step in the right "i don't think i've had more emails on that subject.

It was something people were really passionate about, and it's great to see that move forward."

Iowa has some of the weakest animal welfare laws out of any state in the uás.

According to animal legal defense fund á iowa is ranked 49th in these laws á right after mississippi.

The bill will be sent to the iowa house for approval á before heading to the governor's desk.///