Sen. Marco Rubio stresses importance of coronavirus test kits, anti-viral drugs 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:16s - Published Sen. Marco Rubio stresses importance of coronavirus test kits, anti-viral drugs Federal, state and local leaders meeting in Palm Beach County to address concerns and ways to prepare.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this