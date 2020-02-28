Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oklahoma Carjacking Suspect Caught After Police Recognize Him From Random Stop

Oklahoma Carjacking Suspect Caught After Police Recognize Him From Random Stop

Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Oklahoma Carjacking Suspect Caught After Police Recognize Him From Random Stop

Oklahoma Carjacking Suspect Caught After Police Recognize Him From Random Stop

After a stranger stole an elderly woman`s car, her description of him reminded police officers of a chance encounter they had earlier with the man who turned out to be the suspect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police use stop sticks, K9 to catch suspect involved in Vigo County chase [Video]Police use stop sticks, K9 to catch suspect involved in Vigo County chase

Police use stop sticks, K9 to catch suspect involved in Vigo County chase

Credit: WTHIPublished

Police Searching for Carjacking Suspect [Video]Police Searching for Carjacking Suspect

Police Searching for Carjacking Suspect

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.