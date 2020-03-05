Global  

South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for South By Southwest the festival announced Friday.

The announcement comes as the concert industry continues to monitor growing coronavirus concerns ahead of the SoCal festival season.
Apple Backs Out of South by Southwest Due to Coronavirus Worries

Apple Backs Out of South by Southwest Due to Coronavirus WorriesThe 2020 South by Southwest festival continues to bleed participants, as Apple is now the latest big...
viewingvalentin

Valentín RT @ABC: JUST IN: South by Southwest canceled, "local disaster" declared in Austin, Texas, amid growing coronavirus fears, Austin mayor ann… 1 minute ago

Cinianwidger1

Cindi RT @kylegriffin1: AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Officials in Austin, Texas, say South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over v… 5 minutes ago

ckkirsch1

TEXAS TRUMPTRESS 🇺🇸Text TRUMP To 88022 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: South by Southwest canceled, "local disaster" declared in Austin Texas, amid growing coronavirus fears, Austin m… 5 minutes ago

Cliff_Harbour

Cliff Harbour RT @USATODAY: For the first time in 34 years, music, film and tech conference South by Southwest has been canceled due to coronavirus conce… 8 minutes ago

carol_ayala

Carol Ayala RT @CNNBusiness: JUST IN: South by Southwest, the annual tech, film and music conference in Austin, has officially been canceled because of… 9 minutes ago

disneygoddes

Donna RT @jaketapper: Austin city officials: South By Southwest has been canceled due to Novel Coronavirus concerns. The festival was slated to t… 9 minutes ago

sedmos

#MambaOut RT @Reuters: South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas has been canceled amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/pcAFCse7eC 10 minutes ago

GiovanniCalcara

Giovanni Calcara RT @WSJ: Breaking: Austin’s South by Southwest, a tech, film and music festival, has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus ht… 13 minutes ago


'Really upset': Local artists crushed after South by Southwest cancellation [Video]'Really upset': Local artists crushed after South by Southwest cancellation

Milwaukee artist groups are feeling crushed after coronavirus concerns have forced organizers to cancel South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Comprehensive Coronavirus Coverage In Texas [Video]Comprehensive Coronavirus Coverage In Texas

As of Friday night, there are eight cases in the Houston area and SXSW was cancelled in Austin due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:24Published

