Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Cleaners

Coronavirus Cleaners

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Cleaners

Coronavirus Cleaners

The EPA releases list of cleaners that will work on Coronavirus.

We asked a UTC microbiologist about the cleaners... and he says how you use it is as important as what you use.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Cleaners

From our area weighs in after the e-p-a releases a list of products to use against coronavirus.

News 12's robyn estabrook has the details.

At the cleaning section of the store, there are lots of products to choose.

The epa recently listed several one like bleach, peroxide and clorox, that can be used against coronavirus.

Utc microbiology professor dr. henry spratt says it is not complete.

Dr. henry spratt/ utc microbiology professor "it doesn't tell you what the active ingredient is in those disinfectant.

Some of them is obvious if it said bleach, then you know hypochlorous acid is bleach or if it is peroxide it is hydrogen peroxide."

He says in other cases, it wasn't listed.

"the other big category would probably be included in those are called.

And they are in everything, they are in hand soap."

He says sometimes people don't properly clean.

"you are suppose to leave the surface wet for a minute to a minute and a half and that is a long time.

If it dries out in that period of time that may not be effective you may need to add some more to it.

But that means that the area you are disinfecting has to stay wet for that time."

If you don't follow the manufacturers' directions... "you may not properly kill the agens you are targeting.

So for viruses, the covid-19 virus you really do want to make sure you are following those directions."

When using disinfectants, experts recommend you be careful and wash your hands.

In hamilton county, robyn estabrook, news 12 now.

Now, from the epb fiberoptics weather center, your storm



Recent related news from verified sources

These cleaners kill coronavirus: Lysol, Clorox, Purell products make EPA's disinfectants list

Killing coronavirus: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectants and...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DelRayArtisans

Del Ray Artisans RT @fox5dc: Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA https://t.co/2sQgYtQ4g5 14 minutes ago

suzyq228

Susan Richards RT @SheWhoRises: Dear Panic Buyers: I am a person succeptible to dying if I get the #coronavirus due to having a chronic illness. Despite… 16 minutes ago

matthew46956757

matthew allen loves cupcakes with jellybeans RT @JoyceHutchens3: Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA https://t.co/aBK9mCKFzC 21 minutes ago

marcio_monzane

Marcio Monzane 🇧🇷🇨🇴🇺🇾 RT @uniglobalunion: UNI’s @mdbergfeld with a must read on why we need #SickPayForAll https://t.co/HA4QqoG1LE 22 minutes ago

Jenoli42

Unity McUnionFace RT @mdbergfeld: This weekend, I sat down to write an article on how #Coronavirus is re-shaping the world of work. https://t.co/D2APxARbpE #… 48 minutes ago

Archaeo_Wannabe

Archaeologist Wannabe @MingNa Maybe I missed something on the news and coronavirus coverage, why are people hoarding TP? Hand sanitizer, cleaners, I get, but TP? 50 minutes ago

jherrm215

Jherrm🧘🏼‍♂️🏊🏻‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🏋🏻‍♀️ RT @FOX29philly: Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA https://t.co/AfdzWTi1sX? 1 hour ago

FayMinyard

Fay Minyard First defense against #coronavirus is using an alcohol base or other household cleaners to wipe down surfaces like… https://t.co/UW7J73wR43 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

EPA releases lists of cleaners that kill coronavirus [Video]EPA releases lists of cleaners that kill coronavirus

EPA releases lists of cleaners that kill coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Indonesian shopping centre checks temperature of every visitor to scan for coronavirus symptoms [Video]Indonesian shopping centre checks temperature of every visitor to scan for coronavirus symptoms

An Indonesian shopping centre has set up temperature checks for every visitor to scan for coronavirus symptoms. Filmed on March 6, staff can be seen scanning shoppers temperatures before the enter..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.