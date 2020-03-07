Myon Burrell's Family Applauds Klobuchar's Call For Review

Amy Klobuchar is asking the Hennepin County Attorney to take a closer look at a murder case that sent a teen to prison for life, reports Reg Chapman (2:16).



Recent related videos from verified sources Klobuchar rally canceled after protesters storm stage



Protesters took over the stage at a Minnesota campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Sunday, forcing organizers to cancel the event. Zachary Goelman reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago Protesters In Support Of Myon Burrell Prompted Cancellation Of Klobuchar's Rally



Protesters calling for Myon Burrell's release filled Sen. Amy Klobuchar's rally Sunday evening prompting it to cancel, Jeff Wagner reports (3:00). WCCO 4 News at 10 – March 1, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:00 Published 2 weeks ago