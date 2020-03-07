Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Myon Burrell's Family Applauds Klobuchar's Call For Review

Myon Burrell's Family Applauds Klobuchar's Call For Review

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Myon Burrell's Family Applauds Klobuchar's Call For Review

Myon Burrell's Family Applauds Klobuchar's Call For Review

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar is asking the Hennepin County Attorney to take a closer look at a murder case that sent a teen to prison for life, reports Reg Chapman (2:16).

WCCO 4 News At 6– March 6, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klobuchar rally canceled after protesters storm stage [Video]

Klobuchar rally canceled after protesters storm stage

Protesters took over the stage at a Minnesota campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Sunday, forcing organizers to cancel the event. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Protesters In Support Of Myon Burrell Prompted Cancellation Of Klobuchar's Rally [Video]

Protesters In Support Of Myon Burrell Prompted Cancellation Of Klobuchar's Rally

Protesters calling for Myon Burrell's release filled Sen. Amy Klobuchar's rally Sunday evening prompting it to cancel, Jeff Wagner reports (3:00). WCCO 4 News at 10 – March 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:00Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.