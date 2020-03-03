Jennifer's Evening Forecast 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:57s - Published Jennifer's Evening Forecast Strong winds and warm temperatures will once again cause fire danger concerns to be high Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Roby Myers Jennifer's Full Forecast! Rain showers lingering by late evening into early Monday Morning with sunny/dry weather t… https://t.co/Ob0dwkUR5q 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Jennifer's Evening Forecast A few clouds stick around this evening and tonight as the wind picks up again. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:01Published 5 days ago