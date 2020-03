Treynor Students Serve Open Door Mission 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:49s - Published How students from Treynor helped the Open Door Mission. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Treynor Students Serve Open Door Mission THOUSANDPEOPLE AREHOMELESS IN THEMETRO EVERYNIGHT ...SINCE 19-54, THEOPEN DOORMISSION HAS BEENHELPING PEOPLEWHO AREHOMELESS INOMAHA...AND TODAY, THEORGANIZATIONGOT A LITTLE HELPOF IT'S OWN.CHIEFPHOTOGRAPHERSTEFFANI NOLTESHOWS US THEIMPACT HUNDREDSOF STUDENTSMADE TODAY.STELLA 20:44 YEAHI THINK THESE GOIN THE DONATIONBINS TREYNORJUNIOR STELLAUMPHREYS SPENTHER DAYSPRUCING UP THECHILDREN'S ROOMAT LYDIA HOUSE.STELLA 20:09 I JUSTFEEL LIKE THERESPEOPLE OUT HEREIN THE WORLDTHAT JUST NEEDTHATENCOURAGEMENTTO SAY YOU CANGET OUT OF HERE,I JUST LIKEINTERACTING WITHTHEM.SHE AS WELL ASALL MIDDLE ANDHIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS INTREYNOR PUT IN18-HUNDREDHOURS AT OPENDOOR MISSIONFRIDAY.CANDACE 2:22THATS ALMOSTLIKE 70 FULL TIMESTAFF, WHICH ISMORE THAN WEHAVE AT TIMESCANDACE 3:16WHEN YOU PUTTHIS NUMBER OFPEOPLE TOGETHERAND LOOK AT THEQUALITY ANDQUANTITY OFWORK THAT CANBE DONE ITSREALLY HELPINGUS TO BE READYFOR SPRING.THEY WORKED ONEVERYTHING FROMA 14-THOUSANDSQUARE FOOTGARDEN...TO MAKING 1-THOUSAND BAGLUNCHES.JENNY 10:49 THIS ISGOOD STUFF!ACTUALLY, ITLOOKS REALLYGOOD MIDDLESCHOOL PRINCIPALJENNY BERENSSAYS THIS ANNUALSERVICE LEARNINGPROJECT IS NOTJUST A DAY OFFSCHOOL.JENNY 8:34 THEYUNDERSTANDREALLY HOW GOODWE HAVE IT.THEY LEARN A LOTABOUTHOMELESSNESSAND POVERTY ANDWHAT WE CAN DOTO HELP OURSURROUNDINGCOMMUNITIES.9:10 THEY HAVESUCH ANAWESOME SPIRITABOUT IT AND THEYLEAVE HEREFEELING GOODABOUTTHEMSELVES ANDWHAT THEY'VEDONE TO HELPOTHERS IN NEED.STELLA ENJOYSVOLUNTEERING ATTHE OPEN DOORMISSION SOMUCH...SHE'S ALSO BEENDOING IT ON HEROWN.STELLA 19:30 ITMEANS SO MUCHTO ME.I FELT LIKE, ITSKIND OF BEEN MYVISION FOR THEFUTURE.I'LL COME BACKHERE A LOT MORE.THAT'S THE GOAL..TO SHOW KIDSREAL LIFE...AND HOW THEYCAN HELP OTHERS.IN OMAHA,STEFFANI NOLTE, 3NEWS NOW.THE OPEN DOOR





