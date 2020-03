Southern Nevada Health District says no reports that Canadian developed infection in Las Vegas 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:21s - Published Southern Nevada Health District says no reports that Canadian developed infection in Las Vegas The health district says there are no reports that this individual developed his infection during his travels. Jeremy Chen reports.

Southern Nevada Health District says no reports that Canadian developed infection in Las Vegas DISTRICT IS LOOKING INTO ACORONAVIRUS CASE....INVOLVING....A TORONTO MAN'S VISIT....TO LAS VEGAS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN IS LIVE WITH MORE ON WHATTHE HEALTH DISTRICT IS SAYING.TRICIA..TODD...THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SAYS THERE'S NO NEEDTO WORRY ABOUT THIS PARTICULARCASE AND IS STRESSING THERE'SNO DANGER TO ANYONEFROM THAT RIGHT NOW.HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE STILLGATHERING MORE INFORMATIONABOUT THIS CASE-- BUT SAY THEREARE NO REPORTS THIS MANDEVELOPED HIS INFECTION DURINGHIS TIME IN LAS VEGAS.CANADIAN HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYTHE MAN IS IN HIS 40S ANDCURRENTLY IN SELF ISOLATION ATHIS HOME.MEDIA OUTLETS IN CANADA SAY THEMAN WAS IN LAS VEGAS TO ATTENDAN INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE.SO FAR THERE ARE 14 POSITIVECASES OF COVID-19 IN TORONTOAND 49 PRESUMPTIVE ANDCONFIRMED CASES IN ALL OFCANADA.THE HEALTH DISTRICT SAYS THERISK OF TRANSMISSION OF THECORONAVIRUS REMAINS LOW HERE INCLARK COUNTY...WITH OUR PRESUMED CASE HERE.THEY CONTINUE TO STRESS THATPEOPLE WASH THEIR HANDS ANDSTAY AWAY FROM SCHOOL OR WORKIF THEY'RE SICK.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.TODAY WE'RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT







