Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Health Officials Address Hospital Employee Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 18:38s - Published Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Health Officials Address Hospital Employee Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus On Friday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and health officials announced details about a hospital employee who tested positive for coronavirus. The employee worked in Connecticut, but is a New York State resident.

