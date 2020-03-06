Global  

Top 20 Disappointing Movies of the Century So Far

The hype train for these disappointing movies built to an anticlimax.

For this list, we're looking at the most disappointing movies of the 21st century, from 2000 to 2019.
Our countdown includes "Quantum of Solace," "Green Lantern," "Spider-Man 3" and more!




