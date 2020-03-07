Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative

20 counties in oregon are trying to secede and become apart of idaho&and organizers say the support in douglas county has been tremendous.

There's a rally scheduled in roseburg tomorrow at 10 am at the douglas county fairgrounds& and kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why organizers are confident theyl be successful in the long run.

Trt: 1:43 00:00 take lower david jaques says he just one of dozens people who doesn feel like rural oregon is well represented.

00:06 david jaques, douglas county captain, move the border:?a lot of people have been so fed up with what happening in salem, passing legislation that not benefiting douglas county residents?

Now, he wants to make a change.

Theye saying, that it.

I moving to idaho.

Well i say, i staying put.

I love it here.

Bring idaho here?

He spearheading efforts in douglas county to move a huge chunk of oregon into the gem state.

This includes counties around southern, eastern and central oregon&?the general public, apart from the elected officials, are jumping all over.

Theye like, sign me up, where the petition?

But organizers need a certain number of signatures in each county before august 5th.

This is determinded by population.

00:46 evita:?2,995 signatures are needed to get the petition put on the november ballot in douglas county.

Organizers are confident that theyl exceed their goal in the coming weeks?

They say most of the support come from douglas county.?il make some predictions.

It will overwhelmingly pass here, but i don know what number it will be?

They expect to collect a couple hundred at the rally saturday.

And, at least 4,000 signatures over the next few weeks.?because it not about oregon, it not about idaho.

It about freedom and it about hope?

Mccarter says theyl be going into other counties soon to gain support and sign the petition.

But jaques says he confident the support in douglas county will encourage others to rally for change.

If we become douglas county idaho, wel get our straws, our plastic bags and our gun rights back?

In roseburg, evita