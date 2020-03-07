OSF 2020 opening marks the beginning of tourism season

To date on those investigations.

Businesses in ashland are excited opening weekend is finally here."

Karen osf is so important to us we would be lost without it.

The ashland community is ready for the 2020 osf season.

No really.

Businesses stock up for this moment.

Karen oh yes... yeah i do a lot of my buying knowing that i'm going to have tourists for the summer time.

Most locals consider this weekend the start of tourism season.

Karen absoutely we are starting to get some tourists in karen bates is the owner of sew creative.

Today her and her team are putting out new products.

Karen i mean my locals are wonderful and they support us in the off season but without our tourists we could not keep this place going.

Those locals are already talking about this season.

Penny don't even know how they did the staging because there was so much happening.

Penny and bill herman saw peter and the starcatcher during preview week.

Penny oh it was amazing.

It was so fun.

Cj martinez with osf says for the 2020 season there will be 10 performances for people to see.

Every month or so a new performance will be available for people to see.

And when the festival is successful.

Bates says she is too.

Karen absolutely we see it in our numbers no question about it.

There are still some tickets available for this weekends show.

Head to the box office about an hour before a performance to find tickets.

In ashland leah thompson newswatch 12.