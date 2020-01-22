Arizona man described as white supremacist drapes Nazi flag at Sanders rally 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:11s - Published Arizona man described as white supremacist drapes Nazi flag at Sanders rally Glendale man described as a white supremacist was kicked out of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Thursday rally in Phoenix after draping a flag with a swastika on it.

Recent related news from verified sources Known white supremacist unfurls Nazi flag at Bernie Sanders rally Jewish presidential candidate calls incident 'beyond disgusting' ■ Man identified as culprit...

Nazi flag display at Sanders rally sparks broad condemnation WASHINGTON (AP) — The display of a Nazi flag by a man at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Arizona...

