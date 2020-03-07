Global  

Williamson County schools closed to disinfect and prevent spread of viruses

The Kentucky Governor confirming a positive case of Coronavirus in Lexington -- declaring a State of Emergency.

This is just one day after the confirmed case of Coronavirus in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, nearby schools are taking to keep kids safe.
gracdemarco

g RT @WCSedu: URGENT: Williamson County Schools will be CLOSED today, March 10, 2020. This comes after a parent in the Brentwood area notifie… 16 seconds ago

trigtrader

Trig (Fed up Conservative) Williamson County, TN schools closed again today as officials investigate ANOTHER #coronavirus case of someone that… https://t.co/u1ssT9PU6G 54 seconds ago

SpartanFanEric

@SpartanFanEric RT @Tennessean: Williamson County Schools closed Tuesday after tests positive for coronavirus, district says https://t.co/9R16UWrrrQ 1 minute ago

Tennessean

Tennessean Williamson County Schools closed Tuesday after tests positive for coronavirus, district says https://t.co/9R16UWrrrQ 6 minutes ago

ellie_roj13

Mrs. David Roberts. ✊🏽💙🏳️‍🌈🧙🏽‍♀️ RT @WSMV: Williamson County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 after a parent from the Brentwood area notified the district that t… 6 minutes ago

privateofficer

privateofficer #Breaking #Williamson County #TN schools are closed after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus. 6 minutes ago

Hoganknows

Coach Marshall RT @JenniferWFox17: JUST IN from Williamson County Schools this morning. CLOSED TODAY. https://t.co/BWtXJVPGUQ 8 minutes ago

