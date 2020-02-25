Global  

SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus

SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus

SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus

AUSTIN, TX – Shortly after the Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor announced they’d pulled out of the annual South By Southwest music festival, the Austin-based event has been canceled.

According to a statement on the official SXSW website, the coronavirus is to blame.

