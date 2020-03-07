Global  

MacGyver S04E06 Right + Wrong + Both + Neither

MacGyver S04E06 Right + Wrong + Both + Neither

MacGyver S04E06 Right + Wrong + Both + Neither

MacGyver 4x06 "Right + Wrong + Both + Neither" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - When Russ’ first love, Emilia (Amanda Schull), is kidnapped by the same rebels he fought during his private military contract days, he takes the Phoenix team to a small, impoverished town to rescue her and rid the town of the rebels for good, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 13th on CBS.

