Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

RONALDINHO KICKING SOCCER BALL AT EVENT STORY: Former Brazilian forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday (March 6) for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said.

Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the Paraguayan police, said Ronaldinho and his brother were taken into custody just hours after a judge refused to ratify a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment.

"The detention order has been carried out," Fleitas told Reuters.

TV pictures showed the pair being taken in a police vehicle from the Sheraton hotel in Asuncion to a police station on the outskirts of the city.

Ronaldinho and his brother and business manager Roberto Assis arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday and were questioned by law enforcement after they were found in possession of adulterated Paraguayan passports.