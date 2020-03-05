Global  

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

PLEASE NOTE UPDATED RESTRICTIONS VIDEO SHOWS: RECENT VIDEO OF RONALDINHO LEAVING POLICE STATION IN PARAGUAY.

FILE VIDEO OF RONALDINHO AT CEREMONY TO BE INDUCTED INTO MARACANA STADIUM HALL OF FAME
Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

PLEASE NOTE UPDATED RESTRICTIONS VIDEO SHOWS: RECENT VIDEO OF RONALDINHO LEAVING POLICE STATION IN PARAGUAY.

FILE VIDEO OF RONALDINHO AT CEREMONY TO BE INDUCTED INTO MARACANA STADIUM HALL OF FAME SHOWS: ASUNCION, PARAGUAY (RECENT- MARCH 3, 2020) (REUTERS - Boradcasters and Digital: NO USE PARAGUAY) 1.

FORMER SOCCER PLAYER RONALDINHO LEAVING POLICE STATION THROUGH HEAVY CROWD OF REPORTERS AND CAMERAPEOPLE 2.

RONALDINHO GETTING IN CAR 3.

CAR LEAVING POLICE STATION RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL (FILE - JANUARY 8, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

RONALDINHO ARRIVING FOR CEREMONY FOR INDUCTION INTO MARACANA STADIUM HALL OF FAME 5.

RONALDINHO POSING FOR PHOTOS 6.

VARIOUS OF RONALDINHO AT NEWS CONFERENCE 7.

RONALDINHO KICKING SOCCER BALL AT EVENT STORY: Former Brazilian forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday (March 6) for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said.

Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the Paraguayan police, said Ronaldinho and his brother were taken into custody just hours after a judge refused to ratify a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment.

"The detention order has been carried out," Fleitas told Reuters.

TV pictures showed the pair being taken in a police vehicle from the Sheraton hotel in Asuncion to a police station on the outskirts of the city.

Ronaldinho and his brother and business manager Roberto Assis arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday and were questioned by law enforcement after they were found in possession of adulterated Paraguayan passports.



