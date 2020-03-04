COVID 19 case confirmed in Indiana

Dahlquist.

Thanks for joining us tonight.the first case of the corona virus makes it way to indiana putting everyone on high alert.today governor eric holcomb and health officials talked about the case in marion indiana.

Since that's not too far from here, people in fort wayne are taking precautions.fox 55's jentillneal talked to people about what they're doing for prevention.

Jentill, what are people saying out there?

Brianna, simple every day interactions have now become more complex.

People aren't shaking hands anymore and some of them aren't leaving the house.this virus is impacting every part of their life really.

Holcomb rq-538fr i have declared an emergency ...today indiana governor holcomb announced a man from marion county is the first confirmed case of covid 19 in the state.

Officials say he recently traveled to boston commissioner: "this person is in self isolation ..."the spread of the coronavirus has people here in fort wayne like seth and samantha twomey taking extra precautions.

<seth 00:00:25-00:00:43"our main concern is my elderly dad and our infant daughter.

For example, my dad is seventy two and he has diabetes, so he's on house arrest.

We're not letting him go anywhere at all.

If he needs anything from the store, which is why we're out here right now.

If he needs anything from the store, we go get it for him."

Samantha says she's extremely careful since she works with children>00:00:50-00:00:56 "i'll change my clothes and wash my hands when i get home.

You really can't be to careful because especially the elderly and children."in an effort to keep the community up-to-date, the allen county department of health developed a public hotline and webpage for the virus.caden bonar says he's staying inside as much as possible making sure everything is clean and will be checking the webpage often.

<caden "it's scary to think about being the second largest city here in indiana.

In my work environment with a of encounters with people and stuff like that, just make sure you have hand sanitizer by ya, and really just if you can, stay away from people.do it.

It sounds bad, but not as bad as it could be, but it could be worse."

Health officials want to remind everyone to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

And avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.for more tips on how to protect yourself and the phone number to the new hotline visit our website on w-f-f-t dot com.reporting in studio ....jentill neal ...